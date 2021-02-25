Roohi promotions: Janhvi Kapoor nails this neon green off-shoulder outfit

What do you think of her look? (Source: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Trends might come and go but neon colours are here to stay. Every now and then someone opts for them, reminding us of their timelessness. Recently Janhvi Kapoor, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Roohi, looked striking in an Alex Perry neon ensemble.

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the off-shoulder outfit featured a train but it mostly stood out for the colour: neon green. The look was completed with a nude make-up palette and hair parted at the center.

ALSO READ | Bollywood dazzles in neon; see pics

Check out the pictures below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

Janhvi has been seen sporting the colour in the past, too. Styled by Mohit Rai, the Dhadak actor gave regular athleisure a stylish twist. We dig the neon green cut-out jacket and the way it was styled with a white bralette and a matching skirt with knot detailing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai)

The look was pulled together with hair parted at the center and accessorised with holographic stilettos. Much like her present look, she had kept her make-up minimal then as well. The glossy lipstick really worked.

What do you think of her present look?