Roohi promotions: Janhvi Kapoor effortlessly pulls off this risqué dress

Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Roohi released in the theatres recently, and the actor has been busy promoting it. And while at it, she has been giving one memorable look after the other. Styled by Mohit Rai for all, the actor never shied away from experimenting. And it was the same this time as she was spotted in an outfit from Ziad Nakad.

This risqué dress had sequin and feather details and looked lovely on her. The look was completed with hair parted at the centre and a soft lip shade. Check out the pictures below.

Prior to this she was spotted in a series of looks which ranged from Manish Malhotra saris to a dreamy black dress from David Koma. She was also seen in a embellished mini dress from the label Atsu_official. In all the instances, she kept the make-up minimal and hair parted at the centre.

Check out the looks below.

What do you think of her latest look?

