scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 12, 2021
Latest news

Roohi promotions: Jahnvi Kapoor dazzles this embellished mini dress

Recently, she was spotted in an embellished mini dress from the label Atsu Official

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 12, 2021 8:50:12 pm
(Source: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Janhvi Kapoor has been busy promoting her film, Roohi, and is impressing us with her fashion game, one look at a time. Stylist Mohit Rai has been curating her looks with a lot of style and precision. After making heads turn with many of her looks, she was recently spotted in an embellished mini dress from the label Atsu Official.

ALSO READ |Roohi promotions: Janhvi Kapoor steps out in the perfect summer dress

What is interesting about the ensemble is the bow detail on the top. Props to the Dhadak actor for pulling it off with utmost ease. Letting the outfit do all the talking, the look was completed with a light lip shade and hair parted neatly in the center.

Check out the pictures below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai)

In another instance, she was seen in a basic white tee and blue jeans. She completed the look with hair tied in a messy half-bun and accessorised it with multiple chic gold chains.

Check out the pictures here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Keep scrolling to check out some of her other looks:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

What do you think of her chic fashion game?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

celebrities that own restaurants around the world, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, celebrity-owned restaurants, Sandra Bullock, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Mohanlal, Hugh Jackman, indian express news
From Priyanka Chopra to Justin Timberlake: Celebrities who own restaurants around the world

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 12: Latest News

Advertisement