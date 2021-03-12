Roohi promotions: Jahnvi Kapoor dazzles this embellished mini dress

Janhvi Kapoor has been busy promoting her film, Roohi, and is impressing us with her fashion game, one look at a time. Stylist Mohit Rai has been curating her looks with a lot of style and precision. After making heads turn with many of her looks, she was recently spotted in an embellished mini dress from the label Atsu Official.

What is interesting about the ensemble is the bow detail on the top. Props to the Dhadak actor for pulling it off with utmost ease. Letting the outfit do all the talking, the look was completed with a light lip shade and hair parted neatly in the center.

Check out the pictures below.

In another instance, she was seen in a basic white tee and blue jeans. She completed the look with hair tied in a messy half-bun and accessorised it with multiple chic gold chains.

Check out the pictures here.

Keep scrolling to check out some of her other looks:

What do you think of her chic fashion game?