Rocky Star’s collection at London Fashion Week 2019 is high on street flair

The London Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2019 was all about fearless glamour. While grand and voluminous evening gowns were a huge draw at Erdem and Roksanda shows, Burberry unveiled some great street and club style wear. There was an Indian presence on the ramp too with Rocky S showcasing creations that were high on street flair.

We reached out to the designer who likes to push boundaries, and believes in constantly expanding and innovating.

Excerpts:

This was your 6th year at London Fashion Week. How has the journey been?

Every showcase at London Fashion week has been special. To see your vision come to life in the most beautiful way on the ramp, season after season, is what drives me to work harder and push boundaries. It is a place I am very glad to be at with the ability to forefront India on a global platform. A lot of effort has gone behind creating and putting together collections at London in ways that appeal to the global audience while still retaining an Indian aesthetic. I truly believe in treating each show with the same enthusiasm as the first. So even though it’s the 6th season, I have the same energy and drive.

What was your inspiration behind the latest collection?

The Autumn Winter collection is inspired by Vatican architecture portrayed through designs and decorative prints on the fabric. My inspiration was to touch upon the realm of fantasy, the romanticism between good and evil. With this collection, we are narrating a tale of trepidation and freedom. It takes you on a self-exploring journey, exposing you to fear and enabling you with the power to overcome it. Baroque and Gothic influences encapsulate the collection in prints and other detailing.

Which British designer do you admire and why?

I like Vivienne Westwood and the aesthetic she brings to her designs. Her collections are experimental and innovative.

A Bollywood actor whose personal style you like and why?

I like how Rekha is true to her style, whether on the red carpet or otherwise. She has a regal essence that is timeless and classic. Among actors, I believe Akshay Kumar is stylish. He can wear a tailored suit with the same ease as chinos and T-shirts.

In addition to being a fashion designer, you have started a furniture line and also own a cocktail bar. What led you to diversify?

I believe in constantly expanding and innovating, be it through fashion or any other outlet that I can contribute to. After having carved a niche with my couture label, I decided to make designer styles accessible to all. This led us to start our high street brands – RS by Rocky Star and RS Jeans, in association with Shoppers Stop. Through these brands, I strive to keep my design sensibilities intact in styles that are affordable, on-trend and experimental.

The home décor brand, Rocky Star Home in association with Bent chair, is in fact, an extension of my couture collection. Our mission was to bring high fashion to furniture and décor that continues to contribute to a sensibility that is still unique to me. Our signature Baroque and Gothic traces are seen widely across all our furniture and home decor designs as well.

Our venture into hospitality, through Rocky Star Cocktail Bar, was a space I wanted to explore. Besides being an interest, I also wanted to create a space that brings together vintage elements, recreating the grandeur of the past in a modern and elegant setting. This place has the best of my travel experiences, interpreted through distinct flavours from all over the world, under one roof.