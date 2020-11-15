Ritesh Deshmukh’s fashionably sustainable Diwali is winning hearts; check it out here

How cute do they all look together! (Photo: Ritesh Deshmukh/ Twitter)

In a video posted by actor Ritesh Deshmukh on Twitter, he shares how he recycled his mother’s old sari into a kurta for himself and his two sons. The warm gesture is certainly winning our hearts and giving major cues to recycle saris which aren’t worn anymore.

He captioned the post: “माँ की पुरानी साड़ी, बच्चों के लिए दिवाली के नए कपड़े। Happy Diwali”

The video which opens to a bright blue turquoise sari being waved into the screen soon translates into a beautiful transition where the actor and his kids are seen in the same colour but in kurtis. Take a look at the video below.

Many applauded his step towards a sustainable celebration with comments like, “What did I just see! The most awesome short video ever. Thank you Riteish – thank you for serving up a heart-touching treat. Blessings & love to everyone in the video.”

One of the netizens too said, “That is something very welcoming amazing you have done a very good thing need of the hour Kudos” and we honestly couldn’t agree more!

One of the users shared, “Awesome... Really appreciate ur thoughts . I did it alot with my mom saree” while the other said, “Wow… माँ की पुरानी साड़ी True Blessing for the occasions…. What else one could Wish…. God Bless You All…”

Would you too recycle your saris to make new outfits?

