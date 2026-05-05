Risking It All: The ‘Naked Dress’ dominates Met Gala 2026 red carpet

The art of a strategically designed naked dress leaves nothing and a lot to the imagination at the same time. Take Jennifer Lawrence, for example. During the Golden Globes earlier this year, the Die My Love actor turned up the heat in a sheer ensemble that left the internet buzzing. Blush pink fabric clung to her body, with strategically placed floral embroidery adding a touch of whimsical soft glam to her look. Lawrence also carried a matching shawl to dial up the glam quotient. Today, the Met Gala recorded over a dozen such ensembles on the carpet. And honestly, we are not surprised.

With this year’s exhibition theme “Costume Art” revolving around the concept of body types across art and fashion, showing up in negligees reimagined as couture does not seem out of pocket. From Simone Ashley’s chainmail moment to Kendall Jenner’s Greek goddess look, here’s a quick peek at all the celebs who chose to risk it all tonight:

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner looked elegant in a Schiaparelli gown, featuring a nude corset-style bodice with sculptural detailing. A fluid cream skirt added movement and contrast.

Eileen Gu at the Met Gala. (Source: Instagram/@metgalaofficial_) Eileen Gu at the Met Gala. (Source: Instagram/@metgalaofficial_)

Eileen Gu

The Chinese-American freestyle skier and model chose bubbles and Iris Van Herpen couture to attend the Met Gala this year. The ‘Airo’ dress hides within it microprocessors that precisely coordinate the release of pressured gas and bubbles, sequenced through a dedicated digital interface and calibrated to operate autonomously.

“15 000 hand-formed iridescent glass bubbles are individually bonded in place with UV light, releasing constellations of floating bubbles that drift into the air,” shared the designer on Instagram.

Beyonce

The Halo singer looked like a warrior goddess in a custom Olivier Rousteing silver gown, held together with sparkly strings and Chopard jewelry.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner channeled Greek goddess in an ivory dress from Gap Studio that featured a relaxed, slightly distressed silhouette, paired with a nude leather bra with sculpted nipples.

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Simone Ashley. (Source: Instagram/@metgalaofficial_) Simone Ashley. (Source: Instagram/@metgalaofficial_)

Simone Ashley

The Bridgerton star chose to bare it all in a silver chainmail dress by Stella McCartney, sitting strategically and leaving next to nothing for the imagination.