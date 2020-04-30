Rishi Kapoor and his love for sweaters: How the actor made a style statement with knitwear

Rishi Kapoor pulled off colourful sweaters with style. (Source: YouTube) Rishi Kapoor pulled off colourful sweaters with style. (Source: YouTube)

Back in the 80s, when Rishi Kapoor appeared on screen wearing sweaters and dancing with his partner, he not just won hearts as a lover boy but also made knitwear look cool. The printed, colourful double knit sweaters eventually turned out to be a hot fashion trend during the time.

दुनिया की बहारें तेरे लिए

चाँद सितारे तेरे लिए ❤️

Alvida Rishi Kapoor Sahab.

Thank you for making the nation wear sweaters. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/QDc7yPUH1w — Vijay Varma (@MrVijayVarma) April 30, 2020

In an interview with The Hindu in 2017, Rishi acknowledged how he became a quintessential “lover boy in colourful sweaters singing in Ooty and Switzerland”, way before Shah Rukh Khan’s signature arms-open-pose wooed the audience. Rishi was perhaps conscious of the trend he was creating — from crew neck sweaters, high collar pullovers to those with geometric prints — along with his iconic looks from Chandni, Henna, Damini or Kabhie Kabhie, to name a few, remain etched in our minds till date.

Rishi Kapoor made sweaters look cool. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Rishi Kapoor made sweaters look cool. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Years later, the Mulk actor talked about his “passionate collection of sweaters”, adding he never repeated any of them in his films.

Sweaters.It was a passionate collection,over a period of time,which I used in films without repeating.This info for fans inquiring about it. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 21, 2015

Rishi also went on to share a tip to preserve the clothes: “Preserve your sweaters or jumpers by folding them,not hanging. They become limp if you do so. Lost all mine by doing so.” Sweaters were close to his heart indeed.

For Cheryl from ELLE.Preserve your sweaters or jumpers by folding them,not hanging. They become limp if you do so. Lost all mine by doing so — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 3, 2015

On the actor’s demise on April 30, 2020, his fans took to social media to mourn his death while recalling how his popular sweater looks left a mark in their lives.

RIP debonair @chintskap !!

I have no hesitation in accepting the fact that I have copied his colourful sweaters in my school days. Remembering my childlike curiosity as I was in habit of asking the garment shops for showing me the Rishi Kapoor wala sweaters!! — Amjad Badshah (@amjad_badshah) April 30, 2020

Growing up, you started to look at sweaters as style statement and not because “beta, sweater pahan lo” thanks to #RishiKapoor — Satbir Singh (@thesatbir) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor will be sorely missed. There will be many articles & tweets about his great acting skills & blockbuster movie, his co-stars, songs, memorable dialogues. I loved his sartorial style: from his dog collar shirts & bellbottoms of 70’s to his oversized sweaters of 80’s pic.twitter.com/4sDIj1XEkp — Laxmi Choudhary Rajasthan (@LaxmiRajasthan) April 30, 2020

