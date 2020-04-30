Follow Us:
Thursday, April 30, 2020
COVID19

Rishi Kapoor and his love for sweaters: How the actor made a style statement with knitwear

On Rishi Kapoor's demise, his fans took to social media to mourn his death while recalling how his sweater looks left a mark.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 30, 2020 2:32:18 pm
rishi kapoor Rishi Kapoor pulled off colourful sweaters with style. (Source: YouTube)

Back in the 80s, when Rishi Kapoor appeared on screen wearing sweaters and dancing with his partner, he not just won hearts as a lover boy but also made knitwear look cool. The printed, colourful double knit sweaters eventually turned out to be a hot fashion trend during the time.

In an interview with The Hindu in 2017, Rishi acknowledged how he became a quintessential “lover boy in colourful sweaters singing in Ooty and Switzerland”, way before Shah Rukh Khan’s signature arms-open-pose wooed the audience. Rishi was perhaps conscious of the trend he was creating — from crew neck sweaters, high collar pullovers to those with geometric prints — along with his iconic looks from Chandni, Henna, Damini or Kabhie Kabhie, to name a few, remain etched in our minds till date.

Read| Rishi Kapoor: Chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar mourn the actor’s death

rishi kapoor Rishi Kapoor made sweaters look cool. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Years later, the Mulk actor talked about his “passionate collection of sweaters”, adding he never repeated any of them in his films.

Rishi also went on to share a tip to preserve the clothes: “Preserve your sweaters or jumpers by folding them,not hanging. They become limp if you do so. Lost all mine by doing so.” Sweaters were close to his heart indeed.

Read| Rishi Kapoor (1952-2020): A pictorial tribute to the Bollywood actor

On the actor’s demise on April 30, 2020, his fans took to social media to mourn his death while recalling how his popular sweater looks left a mark in their lives.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

 

 

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Tabu nails ethnic and contemporary wear with equal ease; see pics
Tabu nails ethnic and contemporary wear with equal ease; see pics

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 30: Latest News

Advertisement