Rishi Kapoor: From Manish Malhotra to Sabyasachi, designers remember the actor

Actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 in Mumbai on Thursday, April 30, 2020. The actor battled cancer for long after being diagnosed in 2018.

Condolences have been pouring in from all corners, from members of the Bollywood film industry and celebrity chefs, among other fans. Fashion designers also expressed grief on social media.

Designer Manish Malhotra penned a heartfelt note on Instagram on Rishi’s demise. “I am heartbroken. This is really sad and terrible. Rishiji will be truly missed. His brilliance is irreplaceable. My most favourite actor an a warm wonderful human being. RIP Rishiji. Rest in Peace. My heart goes out to Neetuji Ridhima and Ranbir and the entire Kapoor family. He was always so warm,” he wrote.

Masaba Gupta took to Instagram to share a picture of Rishi Kapoor. Take a look:

Masaba Gupta mourned Rishi Kapoor’s death. (Source: masabagupta/Instagram) Masaba Gupta mourned Rishi Kapoor’s death. (Source: masabagupta/Instagram)

Sabyasachi Mukherjee also shared an Instagram story.

Sabyasachi mourned the actor’s death. (Source:sabyasachiofficial/Instagram) Sabyasachi mourned the actor’s death. (Source:sabyasachiofficial/Instagram)

Celebrity stylist Anaita Adajania remembered the veteran actor as someone who “spoke straight from the heart”. “I feel deeply privileged that our paths crossed and we shared many laughs. You will be so missed and my book will remain unsigned…RIP,” she wrote.

Designer Tarun Tahiliani posted an Instagram story.

Tarun Tahiliani mourned Rishi Kapoor’s death. (Source: taruntahiliani/Instagram) Tarun Tahiliani mourned Rishi Kapoor’s death. (Source: taruntahiliani/Instagram)

The fashion designers earlier mourned the death of actor Irrfan Khan, who passed away on April 29, 2020.

