Friday, February 11, 2022
Maternity style: Rihanna’s strappy top might just be the chicest we have seen

Rihanna was clicked by celebrity photographer Miles Diggs as she was out and about in Beverly Hills in an outfit that has already won maternity fashion.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 11, 2022 4:30:26 pm
rihannaRihanna was seen in Beverly Hills sporting an outfit only she could. (Photo: Miles Diggs/ Instagram)

Rihanna and her long-time beau A$AP Rocky recently announced that they are to-be-parents in what can be called one of the most memorable pregnancy announcements in recent memory — through a street style photoshoot in Harlem, the father-to-be’s hometown.

ALSO READ |‘National hero’ Rihanna kept it stylish in a halter gown at Barbados’ presidential inauguration

RiRi did so wearing a pink vintage Chanel jacket from the brand’s Fall/Winter ’96 show by Karl Lagerfeld. She also wore multi-coloured body jewellery, glittering waist belt, and a pair of baggy low-rise denims, flaunting her bump.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miles Diggs (@diggzy) 

More recently, Rihanna was clicked by celebrity photographer Miles Diggs as she was out and about in Beverly Hills in an outfit that has already won maternity fashion.

The Wild Thoughts singer was seen in an all-black look with stirrup leggings and a strappy black sweater that flaunted her bump.

ALSO READ |Rihanna expecting first child with rapper A$AP Rocky: A timeline of their relationship

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by R I H A N N A (@rihannas_look) 

She paired it with a black puffer jacket, a black Balaclava, and futuristic black shades along with statement golden body jewellery, shimmery anklets, and black pointed stilettoes.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

This look is as Rihanna as it gets, and the mom-to-be is only getting started in showing the world new avenues in maternity fashion.

ALSO SEE |15 pictures which give us a glimpse of Rihanna’s versatile wardrobe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) 

Rihanna had previously shared a picture of her flaunting her bump wearing a bright orange and blue jersey, along with pictures from her and A$AP Rocky’s Harlem photoshoot, captioning the post, “how the gang pulled up to black history month,” which ends March 1.

