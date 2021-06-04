Rihanna’s lingerie brand Savage x Fenty launches Pride collection

The collection is designed to suit every body type, available in a range of sizes. (Photo: Instagram/@quillemons)

With June being commemorated as Pride Month every year, many brands around the world make it a point to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. Among them, Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty collection has sent out a message of inclusivity by launching a collection for the community, championing different body types, shapes and identities.

According to a report in The Independent, the singer’s lingerie brand features a new collection comprising bralets, boxers, thigh-high stockings, crop tops, etc. Many of them also have rainbow colours on them, which are synonymous with ‘pride’.

Per the report, African-American fashion photographer Quil Lemons has photographed the collection, featuring models who identify as being a part of the queer community.

As mentioned earlier, the collection is designed to suit every body type, available in a range of sizes.

“Pride is all about appreciating your authentic self. I am very excited about this collection and showing love and support to the LGBTQIA+ community, which includes so many of our customers, team members and fans,” Rihanna was quoted as saying in a press release, as mentioned in the report.

A donation of $2,50,000 from the sales will be made to support LGBTQ+ organisations like GLAAD, the Audre Lorde Project, The Caribbean Equality Project, INC., Trans Latin@ Coalition and the Trans Wellness Center, through the brand’s partnership with Rihanna’s charitable organisation, Clara Lionel Foundation.

The lingerie label — launched by the singer in 2018 — was praised last year for featuring three Black breast cancer survivors, all diagnosed with aggressive forms of cancer, for its campaign done in commemoration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is October.

