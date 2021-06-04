Rihanna’s Vogue Italia look reminds netizens of Joey’s outfit from Friends; see pic

Rihanna wore an ensemble similar to that of Joey in the picture, netizens pointed out. (Source: badbadgalriri/Instagram)

Rihanna has featured on the cover of Vogue Italia‘s June DIY issue, for which she herself took charge of photography, project direction, and styling.

On the cover, the singer is seen in a sheer backless Valentino gown with a thigh slit, and high heels with laces tied all the way up to the knees.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Rihanna also sported other outfits for the magazine. But it is one of the looks in particular that has grabbed the attention of netizens. In it, the Desperado singer is seen wearing three layers of pants with a grey shirt, teamed with multiple jackets. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Rihanna’s look reminded netizens of Joey Tribbiani’s (played by Matt LeBlanc) look from the show Friends, in the episode where he wears all of Chandler Bing’s clothes as revenge and utters the iconic dialogue, “Could I be wearing any more clothes?”

“Vogue copied Joey from friends,” wrote a social media user.

Vogue copied Joey from friends pic.twitter.com/ESQPr9dJJg — Halfblood Princess (@fantafoe) June 3, 2021

“This look is so Joey wearing Chandler clothes in ” the one when no one is ready”. Love it,” another commented.

This look is so Joey wearing Chandler clothes in ” the one when no one is ready” . Love It. — Malu castilhos (@malucastilhos) June 3, 2021

Take a look at some other reactions:

Nice to see Rihanna doing a Joey cosplay 😂 pic.twitter.com/We9KZSAYXm — Sean Cullen (@ratherfatman10) June 3, 2021

This looks like the runway version of when Joey wears all of Chandler’s clothes. — Jolaina31 (@Jolaina31) June 3, 2021