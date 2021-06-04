scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 04, 2021
Most read

Rihanna’s Vogue Italia look reminds netizens of Joey’s outfit from Friends; see pic

"This looks like the runway version of when Joey wears all of Chandler’s clothes," one user wrote

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 4, 2021 4:40:57 pm
Rihanna, joeyRihanna wore an ensemble similar to that of Joey in the picture, netizens pointed out. (Source: badbadgalriri/Instagram)

Rihanna has featured on the cover of Vogue Italia‘s June DIY issue, for which she herself took charge of photography, project direction, and styling.

On the cover, the singer is seen in a sheer backless Valentino gown with a thigh slit, and high heels with laces tied all the way up to the knees.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Rihanna also sported other outfits for the magazine. But it is one of the looks in particular that has grabbed the attention of netizens. In it, the Desperado singer is seen wearing three layers of pants with a grey shirt, teamed with multiple jackets. Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Rihanna’s look reminded netizens of Joey Tribbiani’s (played by Matt LeBlanc) look from the show Friends, in the episode where he wears all of Chandler Bing’s clothes as revenge and utters the iconic dialogue, “Could I be wearing any more clothes?”

Also Read |Friends Reunion: Netizens can’t get over Cindy Crawford in Ross Geller’s leather pants

“Vogue copied Joey from friends,” wrote a social media user.

“This look is so Joey wearing Chandler clothes in ” the one when no one is ready”. Love it,” another commented.

Take a look at some other reactions:

Do you agree?
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Angelina Jolie
On Angelina Jolie’s birthday, a look back at some of her best style moments

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 04: Latest News

Advertisement