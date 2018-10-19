Rihanna’s YouTube make-up tutorial is a masterclass on ‘how to apply highlighter’

Watch Rihanna’s new make-up tutorial to learn how to highlight like a pro. (Source: AP Photo)

It is not news that Rihanna has secured a place in everyone’s make-up must-haves with her latest cosmetic line Fenty Beauty. However, what is news is that Fenty Beauty dropped its latest collection ‘Chill Owt’ and released a tutorial video in which Rihanna herself offered to teach people how to use Fenty Beauty’s latest products.

In the video, the singer goes for a shimmery ‘purple-and-blue-with-touches-of-silver’ look that can be achieved with only two products – the Fenty Beauty Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter Palette and Frosted Metal Lip Set.

What is the real hero of the make-up tutorial though, is the 7-pan highlighter palette, which she uses to create a new chic look in almost no time! “You can use it on your cheeks, you can use it on your eyes – it’s such a flexible product,” she says, before conjuring up her new look. “It’s just nice to play.”

Starting with the Stone Cold highlighter which she uses along the crease of her lid, she goes on to pick the bright white Chillz shade to highlight the inner corners of her eyes. She then dabs some Subzero on the corner of her eyes to get a little definition.

“It has like a nice blue and purple combination, so it works really really nicely of whatever colour you put in,” she says, picking up the electric blue for her undereye.

She then applies Scandal’ice to her cheeks and then, in a plot twist, uses it to highlight the tops of her ears. If that isn’t enough highlights for the day, she brushes some of that powder on her collarbones for that extra edge.

She ends the tutorial looking nothing less than a diva. Maybe its time to start practising to look “really icy and celebratory and ready for the holidays.”

