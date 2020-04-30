Rihanna shares summer makeup tutorial; check it out here

Rihanna shared the makeup look on her YouTube channel. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) Rihanna shared the makeup look on her YouTube channel. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

If you are a beauty aficionado, we are pretty sure you are aware of the multi-faceted artiste Rihanna, who not only makes you groove to good beats but also gives out some cool makeup tips. Ever since the launch of her cosmetic line, the singer has been on top of her beauty game. And she is back with a bang with her latest makeup tutorial.

In the video, which she shared on YouTube, Rihanna says “this is one of my favourite looks, and I’ve been rocking this for a minute now — no-makeup makeup look.” Wondering how she gets her summer face? Check out the video below.

Steps:

*Begin by moisturising your face like you usually do. Allow the product to seep into your skin for about two minutes and then start working on the base. If you are wondering how to get a flawless base, we have a foolproof guide for you. Check it out here.

*Next, take a flat buffing brush or your concealer brush and dip it in your bronzer. Do you know what shade works you best? No? Then check out this easy guide that will help you navigate.

*Tap off the excess product (if you use a powder bronzer), and use your fingers if you use the cream variant for application. The warmth of your fingers helps melt the product, allowing it to seamlessly blend with your foundation. Make a fish face and blend the product.

*Don’t forget your forehead, blend it seamlessly. Take your time, you want it to look natural.

*Next, take your blush and apply it on your cheeks using a blush brush in circular motions. If it is a cream product, use your fingers for best results. Don’t forget your eyebrows! They add dimension to your face. Here’s an easy guide to help you accentuate your eyebrows.

*Blend it in with your bronzer, so that it all comes together. Next, just take you cream blush or dab on some lipstick with your fingertips on your lips. Top it off with a lipgloss or a lip topper of your choice and you are all set!

Are you going to try Rihanna’s makeup look?

