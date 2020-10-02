Here’s a sneak peek into Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Fashion Show Vol. 2

This image released by Savage X Fenty shows Rihanna on the set of The Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2. (Dennis Leupold/Savage X Fenty via AP)

When singer and beauty mogul Rihanna had launched the first volume of Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Fashion Show, in September 2019, it created a furore in the fashion world. Post its success, Rihanna had announced that she will launch the brand’s fall lingerie collection. Now, the Umbrella singer is back with the second volume which is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Check out the video below for a sneak peek of what the show has to offer.

The show features a mind-blowing line up consisting of musicians and models including Bella Hadid, Lizzo, Paris Hilton, Roddy Ricch among others. Not only that, but the show will be a grand affair and will be streamed in 240 countries.

While the first volume of the show was shot in New York, this time as per Refinery 29, “In order to ensure the safety of everyone involved, Rihanna had multiple sets designed, with names like Garden of Eden and Dear Diary, where performers and models alike showed off their Savage x Fenty garbs.”

