Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show to feature former Victoria’s Secret models; watch teaser

Rihanna’s much-talked about Savage X Fenty fashion show, set to be released soon, will feature many former Victoria’s Secret models.

The singer, who is also know for her quirky fashion sense, shared a teaser for the show on Instagram. This year’s show will mark the third edition after its debut in 2019.

Of all the celebrities named in the behind-the-scenes teaser, six of them previously walked the ramp at Victoria’s Secret fashion show, reported Insider. “Gawd, we do the most,” Savage X Fenty captioned the video. Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAVAGE X FENTY BY RIHANNA (@savagexfenty)

See photos | 15 pictures which give us a glimpse of Rihanna’s versatile wardrobe

Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, Behati Prinsloo, Joan Smalls, Adriana Lima, and Alek Wek, among others, will be featuring on the show. The show will also have performances by Nas, Daddy Yankee, Bia, Jaxmin Sullivan, Ricky Martin, Normani and Jade Novah.

The previous edition featured several musicians and models including Bella Hadid, Lizzo, Paris Hilton and Roddy Ricch.

Victoria’s Secret, on the other hand, recently roped in Priyanka Chopra Jonas as its brand ambassador, as part of the brand’s initiative focussed on inclusivity. “It’s crucial for us to show everyone all over the world that they matter and are seen!” Priyanka shared in an Instagram post earlier.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!