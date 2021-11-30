‘Dumbest thing ever’: Rihanna’s ‘open-back’ pyjamas get mixed reactions from netizens

November 30, 2021 3:50:41 pm
Rihanna left the internet baffled as she, recently, came up with a rather bizarre Savage X Fenty pyjama set that features a rear cut-out. The ‘Tied Up Tartan Open-Back PJ’ set features a checked bralette, shirt and pyjamas with a peep-hole cutout at the back.
Rihanna’s video, in which she is giving the viewers a glimpse of the ensemble, instantly went viral earning mixed reactions from netizens.
“I saw them new Rihanna pj pants…dumbest thing ever. Do yourself a favor, make your own and save your money. Boom you’re welcome lol,” a user tweeted.
Rihanna why the pajamas have a hole in the back on the bum? pic.twitter.com/FaNfg10CNR
— Lylakins (@Lylakins) November 28, 2021
Expressing displeasure, another fan commented, “Those Savage Fenty pajamas with the booty out only look good on Rihanna. Those things are not cute and that’s coming from a Savage Fenty supporter. I just tell the truth.”
Hold on why them rihanna sleeping pants got a booty hole in the back..
— Niccoya (@niccoyat) November 29, 2021
While the pyjamas left the majority unimpressed, a few came up in support of the singer and her latest design.
“Only Rihanna can make some booty out pajama pants look sweet,” a fan wrote.
Those Rihanna pj pants 🥵🔥🔥🔥
— 👑 (@M0n3y_954) November 28, 2021
Another fan wrote: “I really want that new pajama pants set Rihanna came out with. Like sis yes lol.”
The open-back pants are currently being sold on the Savage X Fenty website for $49.95. According to the website, the pants are a “spin on classic holiday pyjamas”.
What do you think about Rihanna’s latest PJ design?
