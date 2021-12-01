‘National hero’ Rihanna kept it stylish in a halter gown at Barbados’ presidential inauguration

Barbados, the Caribbean island where Rihanna grew up, is the world’s newest republic. On November 30, Barbados crowned the multiple Grammy winning singer and businesswoman Rihanna Robyn Fenty with the honour of ‘National Hero’ of Barbados at an investiture ceremony.

Rihanna was already conferred the title of an official ambassador for culture, youth, tourism, and education in 2018. She is Barbados’ most famous citizen.

Masked for the occasion, Rihanna opted for a rust silk halter neck gown from Bottega Veneta. She kept her ensemble minimal with strappy heels, a golden bracelet and diamond earrings. The dress had a unique halter neck style with a free end that the Umbrella singer wrapped around her neck. She was styled by her longtime stylist, Jahleel Weaver.

Singer Rihanna attends the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony, held to mark the birth of a new republic in Barbados at Heroes Square in Bridgetown, Barbados. (Photo: Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS)

In the speech, Prime Minister Mia Mottley said, “the imagination of the world through the pursuit of excellence with her creativity, her discipline, and above all else, her extraordinary commitment to the land of her birth”.

“On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people, we therefore present to you the designee for national hero of Barbados, Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty. May you continue to shine like a diamond, and bring honour to the nation,” she added.

