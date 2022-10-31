scorecardresearch
Rihanna completed her dazzling look with opera gloves, and we absolutely love it

Accompanying the Diamonds singer was beau A$AP Rocky, who complemented her in a neutral outfit

Rihanna at the world premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. (Photo: Reuters)

Rihanna returned to the red carpet and how! The pop icon recently made a stunning appearance at the star-studded premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, months after she welcomed a baby boy with beau A$AP Rocky.

The Grammy-winning singer, whose first new song in six years, Lift Me Up, is featured in the film, came dressed in a Rick Owens column gown. The moss-green denim gown was covered with glittery olive-toned sequins and also featured a short train. Accentuating the look further, she styled the outfit with beige opera gloves, pointed open-toe sandals, and accessorised with glitzy earrings from Reza Ruban, worn as an ear cuff.

For the glam quotient, the singer — who was styled by stylist Jahleel Weaver — went for subtle makeup including glossy lips, mascara, and glittering silver eye makeup complementing her dress, and left her wavy hair open and parted to one side.

A$AP Rocky complemented her in a neutral outfit — an oversized khaki jacket and matching pants with a black T-shirt underneath. The couple shared some sweet moments together as they posed for the shutterbugs at the event.

The couple’s appearance, which seemed to turn into a date night, came five months after they welcomed a baby boy together in May, and just two days before the singer’s highly anticipated musical comeback. Earlier in the day, Rihanna confirmed that her first track in years would be appearing on the soundtrack of the film. The song will pay tribute to the film’s actor late Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020 after a battle with colon cancer.

 

As per her Instagram post, the singer is also set to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February 2023.

The star-studded premiere also included the film’s actors Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, and Letitia Wright, in addition to Marvel newcomers like Simu Liu and Jameela Jamil.

