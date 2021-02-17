Much before controversy, Rihanna wore the Ganesh necklace on this occasion

February 17, 2021 1:20:00 pm
Rihanna’s latest picture, wearing a Ganesh necklace, has been receiving flak on social media. Netizens have criticised the picture — in which the pop star poses topless, to promote her lingerie brand — for cultural appropriation and hurting religious sentiments.
However, the now-controversial diamond-studded lavender Ganesh pendant was worn by the Love the Way You Lie singer earlier as well. In 2019, she posted a picture on Instagram in which she was seen wearing the pendant over a white top with a lavender tulle layer and blue jeans. She wore it to attend her Goddaughter Majesty’s 5th birthday in New York.
In fact, around the same time, she also shared pictures of the necklace on an Instagram story, showing off her lavender jade nails.
that’s ganesha right? or am I drunk on hunger pic.twitter.com/2AujqLI4ma
— nahh (@SwityShinde) June 9, 2019
Fans also speculated if it was an indirect indication of a trip to India.
is it her way of indirectly saying “India I’m coming?” somebody explain
— nahh (@SwityShinde) June 9, 2019
@rihanna posting this Vinayagar\Ganesh in lavender jade is everything 💕 pic.twitter.com/XNBnyHN5UA
— 🦋🌪 (@kolamusks) June 9, 2019
