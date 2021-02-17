scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Latest news

Much before controversy, Rihanna wore the Ganesh necklace on this occasion

Rihanna was last spotted wearing the Ganesh necklace in 2019

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 17, 2021 1:20:00 pm
rihanna, ganesh pendantRihanna stepped out wearing the Ganesh necklace for a birthday event in 2019. (Source: SwityShinde/Instagram)

Rihanna’s latest picture, wearing a Ganesh necklace, has been receiving flak on social media. Netizens have criticised the picture — in which the pop star poses topless, to promote her lingerie brand — for cultural appropriation and hurting religious sentiments.

However, the now-controversial diamond-studded lavender Ganesh pendant was worn by the Love the Way You Lie singer earlier as well. In 2019, she posted a picture on Instagram in which she was seen wearing the pendant over a white top with a lavender tulle layer and blue jeans. She wore it to attend her Goddaughter Majesty’s 5th birthday in New York.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

In fact, around the same time, she also shared pictures of the necklace on an Instagram story, showing off her lavender jade nails.

Also Read |LVMH, Rihanna to pause Fenty fashion venture, focus on lingerie, cosmetics

Fans also speculated if it was an indirect indication of a trip to India.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Ghulam Nabi Dar, Ghulam Nabi Dar Kashmir, Kashmiri craftmen Ghulam Nabi Dar, Ghulam Nabi Dar wood carving, Ghulam Nabi Dar Srinagar, Ghulam Nabi Dar craftsman, Srinagar, wood carving in Srinagar
In pictures: One of Srinagar’s oldest craftsmen tells us of the art of carving wood

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 17: Latest News

Advertisement