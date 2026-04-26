Rihanna blends global glam with Indian heritage at Fenty Beauty Ki Haveli launch in Mumbai

Pop icon Rihanna is back in India for the launch of her beauty brand’s store ‘Fenty Beauty Ki Haveli’ in Mumbai — a Reliance-led collaboration with Isha Ambani. Two years after her last visit during Reliance heir Anant Ambani’s wedding in Jamnagar, Rihanna’s media appearances have left the internet buzzing.

Delivering a striking tribute to Indian craftsmanship, she turned her jewellery choices into the defining highlight of the evening. Across two dramatic looks, Rihanna embraced traditional Indian pieces from high jewellery collections of the country’s two leading designers: Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Look #1

Blending global pop glamour with heritage-inspired design, Rihanna styled her boxy yellow ensemble with a standout diamond haathphool by Malhotra, a regal touch elegantly wrapped across her hand and wrist. The haathphool was paired with intricately detailed Mughal-inspired earrings, designed with old-style table-cut diamonds and delicate motifs influenced by Indo-Islamic artistry.