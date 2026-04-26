Rihanna blends global glam with Indian heritage at Fenty Beauty Ki Haveli launch in Mumbai

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Pop icon Rihanna is back in India for the launch of her beauty brand’s store ‘Fenty Beauty Ki Haveli’ in Mumbai — a Reliance-led collaboration with Isha Ambani. Two years after her last visit during Reliance heir Anant Ambani’s wedding in Jamnagar, Rihanna’s media appearances have left the internet buzzing.
Delivering a striking tribute to Indian craftsmanship, she turned her jewellery choices into the defining highlight of the evening. Across two dramatic looks, Rihanna embraced traditional Indian pieces from high jewellery collections of the country’s two leading designers: Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi Mukherjee.
Blending global pop glamour with heritage-inspired design, Rihanna styled her boxy yellow ensemble with a standout diamond haathphool by Malhotra, a regal touch elegantly wrapped across her hand and wrist. The haathphool was paired with intricately detailed Mughal-inspired earrings, designed with old-style table-cut diamonds and delicate motifs influenced by Indo-Islamic artistry.
For the second look of the night, Rihanna radiated dark feminine glam in an ‘Alaia’ all-black ensemble from Pieter Mulier’s last collection—an alligator-skin column dress with sheer mesh sleeves, accentuated with smokey eyes and nude lips. A luminous floral ear cuff by Birdhichand Jewellers, inspired by Mughal botanical studies, softened the look, while bold gemstone rings and layered bracelets from Sabyasachi’s high jewellery atelier added maximalist depth and character.
“The Assam Bracelet is crafted in 18k gold with tourmaline, emerald, ruby, spinel, sapphire, garnet, iolite, kyanite, turquoise, coral, and brilliant cut EF VVS VS diamonds. Paired with a bracelet from the Bengal Broadway Byzantine collection crafted in gold with multi-coloured gemstones and diamonds,” he mentioned in the caption of his Instagram post, adding that it was layered with rings from the Bengal Royale collection crafted in 18k gold with sapphire, aquamarine and brilliant cut EF VVS VS diamonds.
Isha Ambani, founder of Tira Beauty, looked elegant in a sea‑foam blue Dior gown with hand‑sewn floral appliqué, perfectly complementing Rihanna’s bold ensemble as they hugged and posed for the cameras at the event.
By spotlighting Indian jewellery traditions on a global stage, Rihanna created a powerful cultural moment that celebrated craftsmanship, heritage, and modern luxury in equal measure.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.