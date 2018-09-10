Shine bright like a diamond: Want to get your hands on Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty diamond range?

Follow Us:
For those who already swear by their products like Fenty Beauty's original eyeshadow palette and foundations, the brand's latest addition seems to be impressive.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 10, 2018 6:39:10 pm
R&B star Rihanna, Rihanna Rihanna’s new make-up range is inspired by the famous see-through Swarovski crystal dress that she wore at 2014 CFDA awards night. (Source: File Photo)
New beauty launches often excite make-up enthusiasts even if they are fully loaded. Whether it’s an exciting drugstore brand or a luxury one, the enthusiasm is the same. Just after turning a year old, Rihanna has announced Fenty Beauty’s Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer called Diamond Milk – said to have the same formula of their lip range with an extreme level of shimmer.

The second product is the Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil which acts like a highlighter. It is no regular pressed powder but a jelly-like formula that transforms into a powder on the skin.

For those who already swear by their products like Fenty Beauty’s original eyeshadow palette and foundations, the brand’s latest addition seems to be impressive. The lip gloss and highlighter are straight out going to be included in the fall make-up routine – because why not.

Watch the video here.

Going by the brand’s Instagram feed, the new diamond collection is inspired by Rihanna’s famous see-through Swarovski crystal dress that she wore at 2014 CFDA awards night.

