Rihanna says she felt like a ‘clown’ in her 2015 Met gala outfit; here’s why

Rihanna in a Guo Pei yellow gown at Met gala 2015. (Source: Reuters) Rihanna in a Guo Pei yellow gown at Met gala 2015. (Source: Reuters)

At the 2015 Met Gala, international sensation Rihanna walked the red carpet in a bright yellow haute couture cape gown by Chinese designer Guo Pei. The attire featured a long embroidered train.

Five years later, the Diamonds singer revealed that she felt like a “clown”, fearing she was overdressed for the gala’s China: Through the Looking Glass theme that year. She recalled how she felt scared to get out of the car while speaking to Access TV in an interview, reported Independent.

“I was driving past the red carpet and I was just seeing, like, gowns, and I was like ‘Oh my god, like, I’m a clown, people are going to laugh at me. This is like too much’,” she was quoted as saying.

“I thought that. I circled like three times, I’m not even joking,” the Needed Me singer added.

Read| Rihanna shares summer makeup tutorial; check it out here

Rihanna expressed that her biggest concern was the size of the cape that was so huge that she literally had to choreograph her movement. “The choreography of getting in the car and getting out, like, we had to choreograph it. Who sits at the doors? Where does the coat go? Where do I sit?” she said.

And yet, she stepped out and owned the red carpet. The singer said she eventually decided “whatever, let’s just go”, adding she does not regret it.

Rihanna’s outfit was handmade by one Chinese woman. It took two years to make it.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd