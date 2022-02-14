Rihanna enjoys ‘not having to worry about covering up my tummy’; continues to wow with her maternity style

After announcing her pregnancy with A$AP Rocky in a vintage Chanel coat, and stepping out in a strappy top that flaunted her bump, Rihanna’s latest looks are further proof that the singer-actor-businesswoman’s maternity style is something we weren’t prepared for.

Recently, the mom-to-be and A$AP Rocky surprised shoppers at her Savage x Fenty store in Los Angeles where Rihanna was spotted in a bright red leather robe, complete with a hood. The outfit made for a head-turning monochrome look as she paired it with a pair of strappy red heels. She complemented the look with red eye liner, adding a touch of glam.

Rihanna with boyfriend and father-to-be A$AP Rocky. (photo: lindoxlit/ Instagram) Rihanna with boyfriend and father-to-be A$AP Rocky. (photo: lindoxlit/ Instagram)

A$AP Rocky sported a gray suit lined with sparkles styled with a white shirt and a black tie.

Earlier, at the Fenty Beauty Universe Event, Rihanna rocked a shredded and backless green halter top that she wore with a pair of shredded pants with a purple and silver ombre effect for a sparkling colour-blocking look. She accessorised with diamond rings and purple diamond dangler earrings.

During the event, Rihanna told People that she finds maternity style challenging but also fun, and that she has embraced the good and bad of her newfound curves.

The Diamonds singer also said, “I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy. If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby!”. She added that fashion helps her feel confident: “when you look good, you feel good.”

Rihanna also shared that “Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, ‘Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.’ But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform.”

For the same event. A$SAP Rocky wore a purple Louis Vuitton jacket over a similar-coloured t-shirt with a pair of distressed denims, a purple hat, and a pair of green sneakers.

