Rihanna triggers cultural appropriation row over latest magazine cover

After Kim Kardashian West’s latest shapewear line faced backlash for being named ‘Kimono’ forcing her to rename it, singer and actor Rihanna has been accused of cultural appropriation after she shared pictures of her glamourous photo shoot on a magazine cover recently.

Rihanna’s Harper’s Bazaar China cover’s August issue, according to an Instagram post on the magazine’s account, states that the cover is all about, “when Western style icon meets Eastern aesthetic”.

According to the social media post, the idea behind the cover and inside spread was to combine a Western style icon like Rihanna with Eastern aesthetics. In the photos, one can see the singer in multiple looks with references to Chinese cultural symbols like the fans in her hair, thin eyebrows, and even featuring a shih tzu (a dog breed developed in China) in one of the images.

Rihanna also took to her Instagram account to post the first look of her cover shoot where she can be seen posing in various geisha-style outfits. In one image, the fashion mogul is seen wearing a vibrant blue gown which features a plunging neckline and billowing sleeves. She’s also seen wearing a bright red bow across her waist which is accessorised with a bejeweled peacock.

With hair neatly tied in a bun and accesorised with fans placed along the coif, the overall look, done by Fenty Global Artist Priscilla Ono, resembles traditional Chinese look.

While some comments about the look have been positive, many users seem to suggest whether the look is “culturally appropriate”.

It’s Bazaar China. Stylist is Chinese photographer is Chinese. They use modern couture to give u an image of China. And Riri is just a perfect one for this idea. Totally different than cultural appropriation!” said one user.

“I love you to the moon and back and you look fire queen but am also confused WHAT IS CULTURAL APPROPRIATION? If a white gurl pulled out that outfit she would get so much backlash. I believe everyone has the right to try new cultures and integrate them in their style as long as they’re not offending anyone. we seriously should stop that cultural appropriation trend,” said one user called afaflikespot.

Another Instagram user expressed disappointment saying, “I find this very problematic. I can’t believe she’s doing this to a culture, very disrespectful.”

“I guess they made her look thinner because, Chinese beauty standards,” another user mentioned.

“Where are all those people coming at the Kardashian’s for cultural appropriation??? It upsets me how double standards the audience is.! They won’t say a word if a black celeb is doing it…. Rihanna & Beyoncé are always using other cultures inappropriately but no one has to say a thing about it but whne its the Kardashian’s everyone’s coming at them” said a user.

Another user mentioned, “So why didnt they put a Chinese icon?”

Cultural appropriation is seen as an act of adopting elements of an outside, often minority culture including practices, and symbols without understanding or respecting the original culture and context.

This is also not the first time that the Fenty Beauty founder came under fire for her glamour photo shoots. In 2017, the pop star triggered a storm after she channelled Egypt’s legendary royal and beauty queen from the 1300s BC Nefertiti by wearing a snakeskin coat, metallic blue eyeshadow, and a blue-and-gold headdress.

Previously, on June 25, West had launched her collection and had written, “Finally I can share with you guys this project that I have been developing for the last year. I’ve been passionate about this for 15 years. Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work.”

However, after facing massive backlash for what was alleged to be cultural appropriation West decided to change the name of the line.

In a series of tweets, she said, “I am always listening, learning and growing – I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me. When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind”.

She added, “My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always.”

According to a report in The Straits Times, Daisaku Kadokawa, Mayor of Japan’s ancient capital Kyoto, had also asked Kardashian West to reconsider the naming of her shapewear line. “(I) ask you to reconsider your decision of using the name Kimono in your trademark,” Kadokawa reportedly wrote in a letter sent to her. “Kimono is a traditional ethnic dress fostered in our rich nature and history,” he had added.