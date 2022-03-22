How Rihanna is redefining maternity fashion, one look at a time

Rihanna has always been the reigning fashion icon whose style only evolves for the better, trumping all trends and tides to create her own. And she is doing just that with her maternity looks, except they are even more bold, statement, and as high fashion and experimental, redefining how the world imagined and defined ‘maternity fashion‘.

For Rihanna, her pregnancy is no bar when it comes to fashion; instead it has, as Rihanna shared, allowed her to experiment even more with her style.

During Milan Fashion Week, she appeared with her partner A$AP Rocky to attend shows from the front row, dressed to the nines. Let’s take a look at all her fashion week outfits:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by trop bien (@tropbieeen)

At the Gucci show, Rihanna wore a purple fur coat, faux leather crop top, black pants with a red dragon motif on the right leg, accessorised with a metal headdress. She complemented the coat with purple eyeshadow and opted for red lips. A$AP Rocky wore an all black outfit and carried a Gucci briefcase.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gucci International (@guccinternational)

Rihanna re-wore her stunning purple coat later that night as she was spotted out and about in a sheer black dress with a cutout. She wore the dress with tie-up heels and a bejewelled cross necklace with a sparkle clutch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by future it girl (@chaneltropico)

Seated gracefully on the front row of the Off-White show in Paris, Rihanna wore a fresh off-the-runway fur coat from Diesel fall winter ’22 collection with an Off-White mini leather dress and a tiny Dior bag.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗥𝗜𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗔 𝗡𝗔𝗩𝗬 (@rihannabeauties)

In her boldest maternity look yet, Rihanna bared it all in at the Dior show wearing a black sheer lingerie-inspired dress from the brand’s pre-fall 2022 collection. She wore the dress with black patent leather boots from Amina Muaddi and a black leather coat slinging off her arms. She accessorised the look with stacked necklaces and earrings.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!