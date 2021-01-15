scorecardresearch
Rihanna, Lorna Simpson collaborate for photoshoot and the results are fascinating

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 15, 2021 6:20:12 pm
She featured on the January/February edition of a fashion magazine.

Whatever Rihanna does makes news. More recently, the pop star was photographed by African-American photographer Lorna Simpson for the cover of Essence Magazine’s January/February edition. The end result, to say the least, is iconic with the pictures elevated to art pieces. The idea was to “interpret modern-day beauty in collaboration with the global star,” the magazine shared on its website.

A report in ArtNet News states that it features “12-page portfolio”, and the singer can be seen be seen wearing outfits from Prada, Hood by Air, and of course her own label, Savage X Fenty. The edition celebrates the brand’s 50 years anniversary and the pictures are dominated by hues of black and white.

“For ESSENCE’s January/February 2021 issue, Rihanna continues lighting our way forward. As a first in our brand’s 50 year history, we commissioned the esteemed Lorna Simpson to interpret modern-day beauty in collaboration with the global star. The result: A series of original photographic collages for the cover and 12-page portfolio entitled, “Of Earth & Sky,” Essence shared. The pictures soon created waves on social media.

The magazine further quotes the singer calling the photographer “a legend”. “Lorna is a legend. Honestly, I just didn’t think I could get her. But I like reaching for the stars and I like challenging myself.”

