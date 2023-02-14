scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Rihanna’s all-red ensemble at Super Bowl 2023 paid tribute to fashion icon André Leon Talley

Styled by Jahleel Weaver, who has worked with Rihanna for many of her memorable looks, the singer's all-red ensemble for her performance at the Super Bowl halftime show was custom-designed by Loewe

rihanna at super bowl 2023Rihanna's all-red ensemble seemingly paid tribute to fashion editor and one of her closest style collaborators, André Leon Talley (Source: Reuters, Andre Leon Talley/Instagram)

Rihanna set unprecedented maternity fashion goals with her striking looks during her first pregnancy. Reviving her unmatched style, the singer made an unforgettable appearance at the Super Bowl 2023 as the 34-year-old kicked off her performance by revealing that she’s pregnant with her second child with partner A$AP Rocky. Apart from this, what left an impression was Rihanna‘s all-red ensemble which seemingly paid tribute to fashion editor and one of her closest style collaborators, André Leon Talley, who passed away in January 2022.

Styled by Jahleel Weaver, who has worked with Rihanna for many of her memorable looks, the singer’s all-red ensemble for her performance at the Super Bowl halftime show was custom-designed by Loewe. According to the brand, it drew “inspiration from flight gear and the show’s dynamic scenography”.

Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles (Source: AP)

The multi-layered ensemble comprised a bold red catsuit which was the first layer, topped by a made-to-measure corset in sculpted leather, and a matching cotton canvas flight suit. The suit was belted below her waist, revealing her baby bump. She completed the look with a pair of red sneakers and a leather puffer scarf with integrated gloves by Alaïa.

For the finale, she slipped into another Alaïa piece which was a red leather maxi puffer coat along with integrated gloves. This custom-made puffer looked eerily similar to the red sleeping bag coat once worn by the late fashion icon Talley. Talley’s Instagram account acknowledged the tribute by posting a side-by-side photo of Talley and Rihanna in these similar-looking ensembles.

Football – NFL – Super Bowl LVII – Half-Time Show – State Farm Stadium, Glendale (Source: Reuters)

“When the sun shines, we’ll shine together. Told you I’ll be here forever… said I’ll always be your friend. @badgalriri 🎈” it wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andre Leon Talley (@andreltalley) 

Speaking to Vogue, Pieter Mulier, Alaïa’s creative director, revealed, “When we were preparing our latest collection, Rihanna reached out to us for a few looks; I was very interested in her vision of Alaïa. By what she wants to wear. And how. To me, Rihanna embodies the modern woman. A pure beauty.”

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 14:25 IST
