Richa Chadha wins PETA’s Best Vegan Style Icon award

Richa Chadha (PR handout)

Richa Chadha has bagged the award for PETA’s Best Vegan Style Icon.

“I am delighted to be named a style icon. Although it’s not always possible because we rely on stylists and make up people to make us look great and can’t always choose cruelty-free things, in my personal life I always strive to stay the course. For instance, I stopped wearing silk and leather a few years ago. I Am very pleased with this recognition. Thank you PETA,” Richa said in a statement.

This year, PETA hosted a virtual edition of Vegan Fashion Awards 2020 to honour brands and individual ushering forth animal-free fashion.

The Fukrey actor was earlier quoted as saying, “I am one of those people who would always not only wear natural fabric [but also] choose cotton over silk and leather. I am against a lifestyle that goes against nature.”

Prior to this, Richa also won the Bharat Ratna Ambedkar award, conferred by the governor of Maharashtra. “I woke up to the greatness of the giant that was Babasaheb very late in life, perhaps due to my caste privilege! To not understand the caste system, is to not understand India,” she wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

