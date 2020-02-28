Denim on denim is always in, but Richa Chadha took it too far

What do you think of her look? (Source: Varinder Chawla | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her look? (Source: Varinder Chawla | Designed by Gargi Singh)

At the recent screening of Taapsee Pannu-starrer Thappad, the cast of the film as well as other celebrities came in full force. Among them there was also Richa Chadha. The Fukrey actor stepped out in denim on denim, and while the combination is tried and tested, the ensemble was a serious disappointment.

She was seen in a denim jacket which she paired with denim flared pants. We feel a simple basic white tee with the pants could have saved the look. The jacket, however, with the strange cuts, need a time machine to be transported to the 90s. The elaborate hairdo and flaky makeup was also a letdown.

Take a look at the pictures below.

Richa Chadha at Thappad screening. (Varinder Chawla) Richa Chadha at Thappad screening. (Varinder Chawla)

Richa Chadha could not carry off this look. (Varinder Chawla) Richa Chadha could not carry off this look. (Varinder Chawla)

The denim on denim trend has had many takers. In case you want some tips, you can take cues from Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actor was seen nailing this trend when she stepped out in a tight-fitting denim top from the label Madison and paired it with a pair of high-waisted jeans from Urban Outfitters. What we loved was the way she layered it, pairing the outfit with a black quirky denim jacket. The look was rounded out with winged eyeliner and a neat hairdo.

Check some of the pictures here.

What do you think of her recent look?

