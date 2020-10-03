Richa Chadha steps out in a tee featuring BR Ambedkar; calls it ‘best airport look’

Richa Chadha shared her 'airport look' on Twitter. (Source: RichaChadha/Twitter)

When it comes to celeb fashion, their airport looks are one of the main attractions, and looks like Richa Chadha just redefined the concept.

Instead of being clicked by the paparazzi, this time, it was the Fukrey actor herself who took to Twitter to share what she captioned the “best kind of ‘airport look'”. In the picture, she is seen posing next to an airplane. She teamed a long black shrug with a white tee, and a pair of skinny black pants.

What particularly caught our eye was the print on the white t-shirt–it featured Dr B R Ambedkar, the economist and politician, who inspired the Dalit Buddhist movement and fought against discrimination of the ‘untouchables’.

Best kind of “airport look ” 💗 pic.twitter.com/7ampLG9V0J — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) October 3, 2020

The t-shirt also featured the slogan “Jai Bhim” or “Victory to Bhim” a greeting used by followers of Ambedkarism.

It seems like Richa made a statement with her sartorial choice. The actor has always been vocal about her political views, and has called out any kind of injustice on numerous occasions.

The actor completed the look with a pair of black and yellow converse sneakers, a pair of sunglasses, and a mask. She tied her hair in a messy bun.

What do you think of Richa’s choice of clothes?

