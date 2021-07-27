scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Must Read

Richa Chadha takes a dig at Donald Trump’s ‘grab ’em’ remark with latest look

"Gentle reminder," Richa Chadha wrote alongside pictures of her latest look

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 27, 2021 8:50:53 pm
richa chadhaRicha Chadha shared the powerful look on Instagram. (Source: therichachadha/Instagram)

Richa Chadha does not shy away from speaking her mind and that is reflected through her fashion choices as well. A case in point is her latest look where she sported a tee with an important message.

The 34-year-old recently shared some pictures on Instagram. In the photos, she is seen in a white tee that reads “Grab ’em by the patriarchy”. Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

“Gentle reminder,” the Madam Chief Minister actor captioned the post.

Also Read |Richa Chadha took her fashion game many notches higher

The quote is a direct reference to Donald Trump’s infamous and offensive remark “Grab’ em by the p**sy”, which was condemned worldwide, provoking strong reactions. Trump was heard saying this in a 2005 video filmed when the then-presidential candidate was on a bus with TV host Billy Bush.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In fact, on noticing carefully, one can see the blurred face of the former US President on Richa Chadha’s t-shirt.

The actor rounded off the look with open hair and simple makeup, done by Shayli Nayak and Vicky Vandre. Her hair was styled by Ashis Bogi. She did not sport any accessories.

How powerful is the look?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Rahul Bose’s birthday: A look at the actor’s most stylish moments

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 27: Latest News

Advertisement
X