Richa Chadha takes a dig at Donald Trump’s ‘grab ’em’ remark with latest look

Richa Chadha does not shy away from speaking her mind and that is reflected through her fashion choices as well. A case in point is her latest look where she sported a tee with an important message.
The 34-year-old recently shared some pictures on Instagram. In the photos, she is seen in a white tee that reads “Grab ’em by the patriarchy”. Take a look:
“Gentle reminder,” the Madam Chief Minister actor captioned the post.
The quote is a direct reference to Donald Trump’s infamous and offensive remark “Grab’ em by the p**sy”, which was condemned worldwide, provoking strong reactions. Trump was heard saying this in a 2005 video filmed when the then-presidential candidate was on a bus with TV host Billy Bush.
In fact, on noticing carefully, one can see the blurred face of the former US President on Richa Chadha’s t-shirt.
The actor rounded off the look with open hair and simple makeup, done by Shayli Nayak and Vicky Vandre. Her hair was styled by Ashis Bogi. She did not sport any accessories.
How powerful is the look?
