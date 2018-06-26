Blue is glamorous but Richa Chadha, Radhika Apte’s outfits fail to impress

Radhika Apte (L), Richa Chadha in different shades of blue. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Radhika Apte (L), Richa Chadha in different shades of blue. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Experiments may or may not work, but one can mostly rely on the tried and tested fashion hacks of Bollywood celebrities that can give you a heads up on what to wear, and what not to wear.

Recently, we saw Richa Chadha at the LondonFilm Festival, where she stepped out in a semi-sheer blue midi with black motifs on it. While the cold-shoulder piece from Peter Pilotto with a light ruffle effect at the hem is a good pick for a date night, as a red carpet outfit, it fails to make its mark. The actor accessorised it with a pair of silver danglers and suede Louboutins.

There was nothing interesting about the outfit, but the make-up was even more disappointing. The heavy-handed use of foundation did nothing to complement her features. The actor rounded out her look with nude lips, soft smokey eyes and hair teased into curls.

Another actor who chose to wear a blue outfit is Radhika Apte. The PadMan actor’s Amit Aggarwal gown in blue at the IIFA green carpet was a boring choice. With the designer’s polymer-metal work woven in the bodice, and lightly textured skirt, there was nothing spectacular about the creation.

Apte complemented the outfit with nude make-up and neutral lips.

What do you think about the actors’ looks this time? Who do you think wore it better? Let us know in the comments section below.

