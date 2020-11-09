Richa Chadha took her fashion game many notches higher with latest looks

What do you think about her looks? (Photo: Richa Chadha/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Rich Chadha recently attended the 4th edition of El Gouna Film Festival in Egypt. The actor, who is there with beau Ali Fazal, has been sharing little snippets of the trip on social media, and we cannot get over the pictures! Not only is she giving us a visual treat and tour of the place, but is also setting new fashion goals in supremely stylish outfits.

For the closing ceremony, the Fukrey actor dazzled in a peach Monisha Jaising ensemble featuring sequined motifs and feather detailing. The outfit was teamed with plain PVC heels from Steve Madden, while softly blowdried hair and dewy makeup completed the look.

She was once again spotted in a gown; this time a Shantanu and Nikhil creation in golden and dove grey. We like how Richa added a pop of colour with a berry lip shade which elevated the look manifold.

Prior to this, the actor was seen in a hot pink pantsuit with a waist belt detailing. Styled with a white crop top underneath, the look was pulled together with pointy-toe stilettos.

