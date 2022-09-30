scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 30, 2022

‘Mohabbat Mubarak’: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal spell magic in pastel colours for sangeet ceremony

Sharing the pictures from the sangeet, Richa wrote, "Mohabbat Mubarak". "Tumko bhi...," Ali captioned, sharing the same set of photographs

richa chadha, ali fazalRicha and Ali are all set to tie the knot on October 4 (Source: Richa Chadha/Instagram)

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who have been together for almost a decade now, are all set to tie the knot on October 4 in Mumbai in the presence of their family and friends. Ahead of the nuptials, the couple organised a sangeet ceremony on Thursday in New Delhi. For the fun-filled event, the Bollywood duo opted for dreamy pastel ensembles, complementing each other beautifully.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Richa looked breathtakingly beautiful in an off-shoulder pastel pink blouse with a fish-scale pattern styled with a flowy embellished lehenga featuring multicoloured embroidery. The ensemble was paired with a powder blue organza dupatta with an embroidered border.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha) 

The actor accessorised the look with a matching choker, dangling earrings, a stack of bangles and a big ring. With her hair left open in soft curls, she added the finishing touches with natural makeup consisting of subtle eyeshadow, blushed cheeks and nude pink lip colour.

ALSO READ |Rakul Preet Singh looks ‘blacknificent’ in these looks; see pics

Complementing Richa was beau Ali in a beige kurta paired with white pyjamas and a matching embroidered dupatta. He paired the ethnic ensemble with tan brown juttis.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9) 

Sharing the pictures from the sangeet, Richa wrote, “Mohabbat Mubarak”. “Tumko bhi…,” Ali captioned, sharing the same set of photographs.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How RBI has cut the growth forecast by raising itPremium
How RBI has cut the growth forecast by raising it
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...Premium
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliatesPremium
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliates
Volatile INR still relatively stable; what now?Premium
Volatile INR still relatively stable; what now?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-09-2022 at 05:00:31 pm
Next Story

After Tamil Nadu govt denies nod, Madras HC directs police to allow RSS march on Nov 6

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

ikebana
Ikebana: Exhibition celebrates the Japanese art of flower arrangement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 30: Latest News
Advertisement