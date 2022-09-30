‘Mohabbat Mubarak’: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal spell magic in pastel colours for sangeet ceremony

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who have been together for almost a decade now, are all set to tie the knot on October 4 in Mumbai in the presence of their family and friends. Ahead of the nuptials, the couple organised a sangeet ceremony on Thursday in New Delhi. For the fun-filled event, the Bollywood duo opted for dreamy pastel ensembles, complementing each other beautifully.

Richa looked breathtakingly beautiful in an off-shoulder pastel pink blouse with a fish-scale pattern styled with a flowy embellished lehenga featuring multicoloured embroidery. The ensemble was paired with a powder blue organza dupatta with an embroidered border.

The actor accessorised the look with a matching choker, dangling earrings, a stack of bangles and a big ring. With her hair left open in soft curls, she added the finishing touches with natural makeup consisting of subtle eyeshadow, blushed cheeks and nude pink lip colour.

Complementing Richa was beau Ali in a beige kurta paired with white pyjamas and a matching embroidered dupatta. He paired the ethnic ensemble with tan brown juttis.

Sharing the pictures from the sangeet, Richa wrote, “Mohabbat Mubarak”. “Tumko bhi…,” Ali captioned, sharing the same set of photographs.

