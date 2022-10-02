Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal dazzle in traditional outfits for pre-wedding festivities

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot on October 4 in Mumbai. Ahead of nuptials, the actors are setting the internet on fire with their love-struck pictures and impeccable sartorial picks for the pre-wedding festivities.

After a fun-filled sangeet ceremony, the duo hosted a cocktail party in New Delhi which was all about dazzling traditional picks and glamour. Making us swoon, Richa looked beautiful in her custom made Kresha Bajaj golden sari featuring mirror work and heavy embroidery along with a blouse having a sweetheart neckline.

She accessorised the look with a heavy choker necklace, earrings, and golden bangles which were custom made for her by an ancestral Bikaneri jeweller family. Wearing her hair in a high pony, the actor rounded off the look with kohled eyes, subtle make-up consisting of a finely contoured face and a nude lip shade. “I hide YOU in my eyes,” she captioned the pictures, quoting Persian poet Rumi.

Complementing Richa, beau Ali wore a white printed kurta set which he topped with a heavily embroidered multi-coloured sherwani by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Earlier, the actor had shared pictures from their sangeet ceremony for which the Bollywood duo opted for dreamy pastel ensembles, complementing each other beautifully. Richa donned an off-shoulder pastel pink blouse with a fish-scale pattern styled with a flowy embellished lehenga featuring multicoloured embroidery. She paired the ensemble with a powder blue organza dupatta featuring an embroidered border.

The actor accessorised the look with a matching choker, dangling earrings, a stack of bangles, and a big ring.

Ali, on the other hand, slipped into a beige kurta and paired it with white pyjamas and a matching embroidered dupatta. He paired the ethnic ensemble with tan brown juttis.

The decor for their mehendi and sangeet ceremony resonated with the couple’s love for nature featuring a lot of natural elements like–florals, jute, and wood. The celebrations started with a fun traditional–“phoolon Ki holi” wherein the couple’s friends and family showered flowers on them followed by a vibrant mehendi ceremony, a press statement said.

Here are some more clicks from their sangeet and mehendi ceremony, Have a look!

(Source: PR handout) (Source: PR handout)

(Source: PR handout) (Source: PR handout)

(Source: PR handout) (Source: PR handout)

