scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 16, 2021
Must Read

‘Didn’t know how humbling the experience would be’: Rhea Kapoor shares first thoughts post marriage

In an official photograph, the bride looks ethereal in an ivory-gold lehenga set, and an intricately-designed head veil

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 16, 2021 4:40:24 pm
Rhea Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor news, Rhea Kapoor wedding, Rhea Kapoor marriage, Rhea Kapoor post-wedding look, Rhea Kapoor wedding pictures, Indian Express newsThe film producer shared that just like other brides, she, too, felt a tad nervous. (Photo: Instagram/@ rheakapoor)

In her first photo after her marriage with Karan Bhoolani, Rhea Kapoor looks like a vision. The photograph is one of the first official ones shared by the couple, in which they are seated for — what appears to be — their ring ceremony.

In the caption, the film producer lovingly shares her thoughts on having married her longtime beau, stating that just like other brides, she, too, felt a tad nervous. “12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be,” Kapoor writes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

Teasing her followers with a few details of their relationship, the 34-year-old continues, “I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to Juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life. (Sic)”

ALSO READ |Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani’s wedding ceremony: Kapoor sisters look stunning in ethnic outfits

She also tags her immediate family, including parents Anil and Sunita Kapoor, and siblings Sonam and Harsh Varrdhan.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In the photograph, Rhea looks ethereal — with all the new-bride glow — in an ivory-gold lehenga set, and an intricately-designed head veil. She has heavily accessorised the outfit with matching kundan jewellery in white, paired with jhumkas. We totally dig this look, and its simplicity.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Boolani (@karanboolani)

Bhoolani looks sharp in a matching golden sherwani. He shares a similar photo, of the two of them laughing it off at the function, writing in the caption: “Yesterday we made it official to the world… but you and I have been ride or die for over a decade and for that i would like to thank four people who have given me a crazy amount of love, respect, encouragement and constant collaboration.”

“First is a film producer, the second is a fashion stylist.. the third is the mother of my daughter lemon and the fourth is the finest cook to have performed miracles in a domestic kitchen..and their names are Rhea Kapoor. To the best decision I’ve ever made. Here’s to us and everything that awaits us together ❤️💫”

ALSO READ |Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani wedding: Sonam Kapoor stuns in an Anamika Khanna ensemble
Rhea Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor news, Rhea Kapoor wedding, Rhea Kapoor marriage, Rhea Kapoor post-wedding look, Rhea Kapoor wedding pictures, Indian Express news Photo: Instagram/@masabagupta

The wedding took place in secrecy on Saturday at Anil Kapoor’s house. Post that, fashion designer Masaba Gupta — who was one of the attendees — had shared the first glimpse of Kapoor. In an Instagram story, she had posted a picture of the bride’s feet, which were alta-smeared.

Typically seen in Bengali weddings, alta is a red dye applied on the hands and feet of the bride. Masaba shared the picture with a heart emoji and also tagged Kapoor, who seemed to be resting her feet on the bed.

What do you think of her look? 

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Independence Day: Here’s how people are celebrating

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 16: Latest News

Advertisement