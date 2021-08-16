‘Didn’t know how humbling the experience would be’: Rhea Kapoor shares first thoughts post marriage

In her first photo after her marriage with Karan Bhoolani, Rhea Kapoor looks like a vision. The photograph is one of the first official ones shared by the couple, in which they are seated for — what appears to be — their ring ceremony.

In the caption, the film producer lovingly shares her thoughts on having married her longtime beau, stating that just like other brides, she, too, felt a tad nervous. “12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be,” Kapoor writes.

Teasing her followers with a few details of their relationship, the 34-year-old continues, “I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to Juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life. (Sic)”

She also tags her immediate family, including parents Anil and Sunita Kapoor, and siblings Sonam and Harsh Varrdhan.

In the photograph, Rhea looks ethereal — with all the new-bride glow — in an ivory-gold lehenga set, and an intricately-designed head veil. She has heavily accessorised the outfit with matching kundan jewellery in white, paired with jhumkas. We totally dig this look, and its simplicity.

Bhoolani looks sharp in a matching golden sherwani. He shares a similar photo, of the two of them laughing it off at the function, writing in the caption: “Yesterday we made it official to the world… but you and I have been ride or die for over a decade and for that i would like to thank four people who have given me a crazy amount of love, respect, encouragement and constant collaboration.”

“First is a film producer, the second is a fashion stylist.. the third is the mother of my daughter lemon and the fourth is the finest cook to have performed miracles in a domestic kitchen..and their names are Rhea Kapoor. To the best decision I’ve ever made. Here’s to us and everything that awaits us together ❤️💫”

Photo: Instagram/@masabagupta Photo: Instagram/@masabagupta

The wedding took place in secrecy on Saturday at Anil Kapoor’s house. Post that, fashion designer Masaba Gupta — who was one of the attendees — had shared the first glimpse of Kapoor. In an Instagram story, she had posted a picture of the bride’s feet, which were alta-smeared.

Typically seen in Bengali weddings, alta is a red dye applied on the hands and feet of the bride. Masaba shared the picture with a heart emoji and also tagged Kapoor, who seemed to be resting her feet on the bed.

What do you think of her look?

