Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani’s wedding: Masaba Gupta turned up in the most fuss-free look

Film producer and stylist Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani in an intimate ceremony on August 14. Members of the Kapoor family as well as some of her friends were seen at the occasion. Among them was designer Masaba Gupta. She deserves mention for if this was a low-key ceremony, Masaba wore the perfect outfit.

She was seen in a printed ensemble which consisted of a halter top with a flared hemline. This was paired with matching pants. What we really dig about the look is the statement it was making: less is more, even at weddings.

She completed it by tying her hair in a knot and accessorised with shades.

Sonam Kapoor, sister of the bride was seen in an Anamika Khanna anarkali. The intricately embroidered outfit was accessorised with a statement maang teeka and a neckpiece.

The other Kapoor sisters- Janhvi , Shanaya, Khushi and Anshula looked pretty as they upped their fashion game. Check out the pictures below.

