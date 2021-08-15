scorecardresearch
Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani wedding: Sonam Kapoor stuns in an Anamika Khanna lehenga

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 15, 2021 4:16:30 pm
What do you think of her look? (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Film producer and stylist Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani on August 14. The couple had an intimate ceremony at Anil Kapoor’s house. Sister Sonam Kapoor was seen with her husband Anand Ahuja and looked lovely. For the occasion, she was spotted in an intricate-embroidered anarkali from Anamika Khanna.

The mint-colour ensemble stood out for the neat work. But what really worked for the look was the way she accessorised it. For the wedding, Sonam opted for a statement neckpiece and a stunning maang tika.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja at Rhea Kapoor’s wedding. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She completed the look with a little blush on her cheeks, filled-in eyebrows and hair tied in a neat bun. We quite liked the winged eyeliner. Anand, on the other hand, looked sharp in the kurta-sherwani set.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja looked lovely together. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja struck a pose. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The newly-wedded couple was later spotted in a car.

rhea kapoor Rhea Kapoor snapped outside Anil Kapoor’s residence. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) karan boolani Karan Boolani snapped outside Anil Kapoor’s residence. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) anil kapoor Anil Kapoor distributed sweets to paparazzi. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi, Khushi, Shanaya Kapoor were all seen at the venue, each looking stunning.

What did you think of the looks?

