Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani wedding: Kapoor sisters come out in full fashion force 

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s wedding may have been an intimate affair but, as expected, it was high on fashion and glamour. The couple also hosted a party which was attended by their friends and relatives.

Also in attendance were the Kapoor sisters — Sonam, Janhvi, Shanaya, Anshula and Khushi — who really put their best fashion foot forward.

Sonam was seen in a black dress with flared sleeves. She completed the look with half-tied hair, subtle makeup and funky earrings.

Sonam Kapoor opted for black. (Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram) Sonam Kapoor opted for black. (Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor ket things simple. (Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Janhvi was seen in an ice-blue tube top teamed with white pants. The look was quite chic, and she completed it with hair tied in a ponytail.

Janhvi Kapoor looked pretty. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor looked pretty. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Shanaya was seen in black satin strappy backless crop top paired with matching skirt with a slit. The look was pulled together with hair tied in a ponytail, lipstick and black heels.

Shanaya Kapoor looked pretty. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shanaya Kapoor looked pretty. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor 🤎 (@shanayakapoor02)

The look was pulled together with hair tied in a knot. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The look was pulled together with hair tied in a knot. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Khushi gave major princess-y vibes in a printed white midi dress, which featured an interesting neckline and sleeves. The look was pulled together with filled-in eyebrows as she accessorised it with a sleek bag.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

Khushi Kapoor made heads turn and how. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Khushi Kapoor made heads turn and how. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She gave major princess-y vibes. (Source: Varinder Chawla) She gave major princess-y vibes. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Anshula kept things simple in a floral-printed outfit. She completed the look by tying her hair in a knot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

Which is your favourite look?