Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani wedding: Kapoor sisters come out in full fashion force 

August 17, 2021 9:40:57 pm
Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s wedding may have been an intimate affair but, as expected, it was high on fashion and glamour. The couple also hosted a party which was attended by their friends and relatives.
Also in attendance were the Kapoor sisters — Sonam, Janhvi, Shanaya, Anshula and Khushi — who really put their best fashion foot forward.
Sonam was seen in a black dress with flared sleeves. She completed the look with half-tied hair, subtle makeup and funky earrings.
Janhvi was seen in an ice-blue tube top teamed with white pants. The look was quite chic, and she completed it with hair tied in a ponytail.
Shanaya was seen in black satin strappy backless crop top paired with matching skirt with a slit. The look was pulled together with hair tied in a ponytail, lipstick and black heels.
Khushi gave major princess-y vibes in a printed white midi dress, which featured an interesting neckline and sleeves. The look was pulled together with filled-in eyebrows as she accessorised it with a sleek bag.
Anshula kept things simple in a floral-printed outfit. She completed the look by tying her hair in a knot.
Which is your favourite look?
