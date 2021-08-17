scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Must Read

Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani wedding: Kapoor sisters come out in full fashion force 

From Sonam to Janhvi and Shanaya -- take a look at who wore what

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 17, 2021 9:40:57 pm
What do you think of their looks? (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s wedding may have been an intimate affair but, as expected, it was high on fashion and glamour. The couple also hosted a party which was attended by their friends and relatives.

Also in attendance were the Kapoor sisters — Sonam, Janhvi, Shanaya, Anshula and Khushi — who really put their best fashion foot forward.

Sonam was seen in a black dress with flared sleeves. She completed the look with half-tied hair, subtle makeup and funky earrings.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Sonam Kapoor opted for black. (Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram) Sonam Kapoor ket things simple. (Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Janhvi was seen in an ice-blue tube top teamed with white pants. The look was quite chic, and she completed it with hair tied in a ponytail.

ALSO READ |Rhea Kapoor kept it elegant in Anamika Khanna sari, mom’s jewels on wedding day
Janhvi Kapoor looked pretty. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

 

Shanaya was seen in black satin strappy backless crop top paired with matching skirt with a slit. The look was pulled together with hair tied in a ponytail, lipstick and black heels.

Shanaya Kapoor looked pretty. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
The look was pulled together with hair tied in a knot. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Khushi gave major princess-y vibes in a printed white midi dress, which featured an interesting neckline and sleeves. The look was pulled together with filled-in eyebrows as she accessorised it with a sleek bag.

 

Khushi Kapoor made heads turn and how. (Source: Varinder Chawla) She gave major princess-y vibes. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Anshula kept things simple in a floral-printed outfit. She completed the look by tying her hair in a knot.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

Which is your favourite look?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

celebrity authors, Hollywood, famous celebs turned authors, memoirs, books by celebrities, books by actors, books by actresses, indian express news
Before Prince Harry’s memoir, here are some other celebs who wrote theirs

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 17: Latest News

Advertisement