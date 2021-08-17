Rhea Kapoor kept it elegant in Anamika Khanna sari, mom’s jewels on wedding day

Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani in an intimate ceremony at home on August 14. As expected, the stylist and producer — who is known for her impeccable sartorial choices — opted for a unique look.

Rhea looked lovely in an ivory chanderi sari by designer Anamika Khanna styled with a vintage pearl veil from Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas, which instantly elevated the look. She further accessorised it with stunning jewellery from her mother, Sunita Kapoor’s wardrobe. We love how she kept it subtle with her makeup, with just winged eyeliner and a hint of lip colour.

Sharing some pictures, she wrote,: “On my most vulnerable day thank you for taking care of me. 14.8.21. My chanderi sari by @anamikakhanna.in my most non-judgmental, patient friend. My jewels by my mom my everything @kapoor.sunita the pearl veil, vintage by @birdhichand beauty by my rock @namratasoni pictures by my angels @thehouseofpixels.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

Previously, she had shared the first picture from the ceremony and wrote, “12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to Juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life (sic).”