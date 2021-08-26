scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 26, 2021
Rhea Kapoor rocks the modern bride look in red bomber jacket-organza skirt combo

"The after party thrown by the best friends in the the world because they can’t help themselves is my love language. Best ‘reception’ ever," she captioned the pictures

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 26, 2021 6:20:44 pm
What do you think of her look? (Source: PR Handout)

Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with long-time beau Karan Boolani on August 14 in an intimate ceremony. But it is only now, days later, that pictures from the “after party thrown by the best friends in the the world” are being shared.

The stylist and also designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla shared one of Rhea’s post-wedding looks in which she is seen rocking the perfect modern bride look in a red bomber jacket teamed with a white organza skirt.

What stood out about the chic ensemble was how the word ‘love’ was embroidered on the skirt in different languages. The look was pulled together with lots of kajal, hair parted at the centre, a smudge of vermillion and aalta on her feet.

Sharing the pictures, they wrote, “Rhea Kapoor looks divine in this organza skirt with love motif embroidered in different languages rendered in red resham threads. A sassy bomber jacket adds the final touch to the look of modern wedding party glamour.”

Rhea Kapoor looked pretty in this outfit. (Source: PR Handout)

What we dig more about the look is the way she teamed it with white sneakers. If this doesn’t scream unconventional, nothing will.

Rhea Kapoor teamed the bomber jacket with an organza skirt. (Source: PR Handout)

The stylist and producer shared similar pictures and wrote, “The after party thrown by the best friends in the the world because they can’t help themselves is my love language. Best ‘reception’ ever.”

She further accessorised it with white sneakers. (Source: PR Handout)

White clearly was the theme colour at her wedding. Apart from looking stunning in an Anamika Khanna chanderi sari on her wedding day, she had also opted for an off-white organza circular dress by the designer duo, which was hand embroidered in resham work. Adding some drama to the look was the organza cape it was teamed with.

 

What do you think of her looks?

