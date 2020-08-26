Rhea Kapoor shares creations from her new favourite designer

What do you think of her look? (Source: Rhea Kapoor/Instagram)

Stylist and producer, Rhea Kapoor has always promoted indigenous brands. This time, she took to social media to share her new favourite designer. Rhea donned the creation from the label Haneen Op, and looked lovely in a floral printed knotted shirt. This was paired with black bottoms and completed with untied hair.

Check out the look below:

Sharing it, she wrote, “Time for #agoodinfluencer editorial styled with pieces for my favourite new designers and small businesses from our entries! Meet @op_haneen -OP-HANEEN// (My name is Haneen Muhammed op) was officially born in Jan 2019, I am a textile designer graduate from NIFT New Delhi and started “OP-HANEEN”, a year ago, a clothing brand to explore the limitless art of fabric with a collection which I made in a 7th-semester design project. //op-haneen// is a one-man team, I basically handle everything from designing to sourcing to production to marketing. I see my brand as a journal where I try things which I learn every day or a reflection of what’s happening around me. In all collections, you can see an underlying tone of chaos. I think that’s what keeps me moving forward.”

The designer’s creations are all about noisy and quirky print shirts paired with monochrome pants.

Here are some other creations.

