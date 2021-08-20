Rhea Kapoor continues to impress with her post-wedding looks

Rhea Kapoor has been serving some drop-dead gorgeous looks from her wedding celebrations with long-time beau Karan Boolani. On her wedding say, she stunned everyone in an ivory sari. But there is more, as the the newlywed continued the white and ivory theme for her after-wedding dinner as she opted for a stunning gown.

The stylist was seen wearing an off-white organza circular dress by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla that was hand embroidered in resham work. Adding drama to the whole look, the gown was paired with a box pleated embroidered organza cape.

Rhea Kapoor looks stunning at her post-wedding dinner. (Source: PR handout) Rhea Kapoor looks stunning at her post-wedding dinner. (Source: PR handout)

She accessorised the ensemble with a delicate diamond neckpiece and studs, and teamed it with brown strappy heels. She opted for nude brown makeup and black eyeliner, as her hair cascaded beautifully in soft curls, giving the look a princess touch.

Sharing the picture from her post-wedding dinner, Rhea wrote, “Dinner ready for martinis and haleem and hugs in @abujanisandeepkhosla couture. Thank you for this beautiful dress @abujani1 @sandeepkhosla I was a happy bride.”

Prior to this, Rhea, who is known for her unique and impeccable fashion choices, opted for an elegant ivory chanderi sari by designer Anamika Khanna for her wedding and teamed it with a vintage pearl veil that gave the look a refreshing twist. Like her sister, Sonam Kapoor, she too accessorised her wedding look with some beautiful pieces of jewellery from her mother, Sunita Kapoor’s collection.

What do you think about Rhea Kapoor’s wedding looks?