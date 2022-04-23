Rhea Chakraborty looks lovely in this summer-perfect wedding ensemble

With the cold winter months finally gone, there is an onset of dreamy and floral spring-summer weddings. Set apart by the generous deluge of subtle pastel shades, flower arches and timeless sparkler tunnels, summer ceremonies require a specific type of fashion styling to help you stand out in the crowd.

As such, if you have a wedding celebration to attend this season and are wondering what to wear, take inspiration from actor Rhea Chakraborty who took to Instagram to share photographs of herself dressed in a gorgeous yellow lehenga.

This perfect summer-appropriate ethnic number was from L’effet by Sanjev Marwaaha and we couldn’t help but appreciate the immaculate styling that accompanied the ensemble.

“Some time or the other, somewhere somehow, She finally learnt how to live in the now. -RC,” Rhea captioned the post.

Styled by Sanam Ratansi, the actor wore a dainty yellow lehenga with a matching blouse and a sheer dupatta. The blouse featured delicate thread work in the colours green, purple and red. The same thread work was visible all over the diaphanous dupatta as well.

She paired the outfit with gorgeous ruby and pearl-encrusted earrings and ditched other accessories. A stack of Kundan bangles on her wrist accentuated the look even further. She chose to go with wavy tresses bereft of drama and kept it subtle with her makeup.

In another spring-summer, wedding-appropriate outfit, Rhea wore an ivory coloured lehenga from designer Riddhi Mehra and posed elegantly for the camera. Take a look at the post here.

Featuring lace details, the white ensemble complemented Rhea perfectly as she teamed the gorgeous outfit with sparkly, diamond jewellery.

“Sunshine and smiles ☀️”, the actor captioned the post.

