Rhea Chakraborty channels ‘saari shakti’ in this ethnic look; see pics

Rhea Chakraborty has a sound sense of style and fashion. On social media, you would see her striking poses in both ethnic attire as well as western outfits, and she can carry them both with élan.

Needless to say, her latest photoshoot impressed us, and how. The ‘Jalebi‘ star was seen in a sari, a staple across Indian wardrobes. But, she styled it in a delicate manner, which accentuated her figure and made her look like a dream. Take a look.

Styled by celebrity stylist Shreeja Rajgopal, Rhea captioned the pictures, “Saari shakti”, influenced by the adage ‘naari shakti‘, which is synonymous with women empowerment.

Rhea, who turned muse for the designer label Medha, went for contrast colours. While her blouse — a “handwoven chiniya silk hand embroidered” one — was red in colour, she wore it with her “royal purple silk crepe” sari, which featured a plain body and sequin-embellished gota patti border.

For accessories, the actor wore heavy, chandelier-shaped jhumkas.

To complete the look, Rhea opted for a messy hair bun, and wore makeup that defined her features. It included subtle contouring of the cheekbones and well-defined eyes marked with kohl and eyeliner.

She also wore two chunky bracelets and struck numerous poses. We love her overall look; what about you?

