scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

Rhea Chakraborty likes to experiment with her style; here’s proof

From modern to traditional, Rhea Chakraborty knows how to ace various looks

Rhea ChakrabortyRhea Chakraborty is a vision to behold in a white lehenga set. (Photo: Instagram)

Rhea Chakraborty loves to play with fashion — from silhouettes to patterns and prints. As such, not only does she experiment with her looks but also ensures to make heads turn every time she steps out. As such, let’s take a look at some of her best-style moments, which include the best of both worlds — ethnic as well as contemporary looks.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Rhea looked absolutely lovely in a white lehenga set by designer Varun Chakkilam that featured intricate mirror chickankari work. She styled the ethnic outfit with a see-through embroidered dupatta with a scalloped lace border. Keeping the look simple, she accessorised it with a pair of statement earrings, as a no-makeup look, and perfectly blow-dried hair added the finishing touches.

Also Read |Flashback Friday: Kareena Kapoor to Ranveer Singh, celebs who amped up the glam quotient this week

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

 

Prior to this, she had wowed in yet another ethnic look — a tie-dye sari that featured an embellished gota patti embroidered border. We like how Rhea broke the monotony of the look by teaming the six-yards with a red backless blouse. The heavily embroidered blouse featured a prominent plunging neckline. The actor’s look was styled by Shreeja Rajgopal.

Rhea Chakraborty Rhea Chakraborty slays in a purple saree. (Photo: Instagram)

Rhea accessorised the look with statement jewellery, including jhumkis and bracelets. She chose a messy low bun and subtle makeup — that included subtle eye shadow, sharp contouring, and blushed cheeks — to complete the look.

Also Read |Four-year-old from London becomes first patka-wearing model for British brand Burberry
Rhea Chakraborty Rhea Chakraborty looks chic in the uber-cool outfit. (Photo: Instagram)

In another look, the actor flaunted a chic outfit — a denim dungaree that she teamed with a black bralette top. The actor kept it simple by ditching makeup and styling her hair in beachy waves.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Attorney General of Ind...Premium
UPSC Key-September 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Attorney General of Ind...
Congress & its missteps: Rajasthan latest in a series of own goalsPremium
Congress & its missteps: Rajasthan latest in a series of own goals
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-09-2022 at 09:40:19 pm
Next Story

Gehlot camp sticks to its guns, counters Maken by flagging rage, ‘unheard’ voices, ‘BJP conspiracy’

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Neelakurinji flowers, photos of Neelakurinji flowers, Neelakurinji flowers blooming in Karnataka, Neelakurinji flowers blossom, tourists in Chikmagalur, indian express news
Tourists witness the remarkable blooming of Neelakurinji flowers in Chikmagalur that happens once in 12 years
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 26: Latest News
Advertisement