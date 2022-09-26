Rhea Chakraborty likes to experiment with her style; here’s proof

Rhea Chakraborty loves to play with fashion — from silhouettes to patterns and prints. As such, not only does she experiment with her looks but also ensures to make heads turn every time she steps out. As such, let’s take a look at some of her best-style moments, which include the best of both worlds — ethnic as well as contemporary looks.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Rhea looked absolutely lovely in a white lehenga set by designer Varun Chakkilam that featured intricate mirror chickankari work. She styled the ethnic outfit with a see-through embroidered dupatta with a scalloped lace border. Keeping the look simple, she accessorised it with a pair of statement earrings, as a no-makeup look, and perfectly blow-dried hair added the finishing touches.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

Prior to this, she had wowed in yet another ethnic look — a tie-dye sari that featured an embellished gota patti embroidered border. We like how Rhea broke the monotony of the look by teaming the six-yards with a red backless blouse. The heavily embroidered blouse featured a prominent plunging neckline. The actor’s look was styled by Shreeja Rajgopal.

Rhea Chakraborty slays in a purple saree. (Photo: Instagram) Rhea Chakraborty slays in a purple saree. (Photo: Instagram)

Rhea accessorised the look with statement jewellery, including jhumkis and bracelets. She chose a messy low bun and subtle makeup — that included subtle eye shadow, sharp contouring, and blushed cheeks — to complete the look.

Rhea Chakraborty looks chic in the uber-cool outfit. (Photo: Instagram) Rhea Chakraborty looks chic in the uber-cool outfit. (Photo: Instagram)

In another look, the actor flaunted a chic outfit — a denim dungaree that she teamed with a black bralette top. The actor kept it simple by ditching makeup and styling her hair in beachy waves.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!