Rhea Chakraborty’s latest fashion outing is perfect for a date night glam-up; see pics

Most of Rhea Chakraborty‘s photographs on Instagram prove that she has a sound sense of fashion and an eclectic wardrobe comprising both traditional Indian garments like saris, lehengas and such, and also western attire that scream style and glamour.

The actor recently shared pictures from an indoor photoshoot, wherein she looked smoldering in a glamorous monochromatic ensemble.

In the series of pictures, the 30-year-old turned muse for a clothing brand, wearing a long, flowing black jacket with a white geometric outline near the shoulders, collars, cuffs, and in other places, over a matching black crop top that allowed her to flaunt her midriff.

Rhea‘s velvety jacket featured elbow-length sleeves and she paired it with a similarly-designed short skirt with slits on the sides. The actor also wore a pair of black stilettos with silver straps around the ankles to complete the look that is perfect for a date night.

“The most courageous act is still to think for you. Aloud,” she captioned the pictures.

To complete the look, Rhea chose a stunning night-time makeup that accentuated her features. Makeup artist Mahima Motwani made her eyes look pronounced with a black eyeliner and light-pink eyeshadow. A subtle base and lots of contouring made her skin glow. Rhea wore a light brown shade of lipstick and left her hair loose in messy waves.

While in one of the photos she had a centre hair partition, in another look, she appeared to play with her tresses.

The actor also wore a pair of chain earrings and some rings from the jewellery brand Azotiique by Varun Raheja.

Some time back, the ‘Jalebi‘ actor had posted some pictures in a sari that she had styled in a delicate manner, which accentuated her figure and made her look like a dream. Styled by celebrity stylist Shreeja Rajgopal, Rhea had captioned the pictures, “Saari shakti”, influenced by the adage ‘naari shakti‘, which is synonymous with women empowerment.

