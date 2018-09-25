Meghan Markle had something symbolic from her first date with Prince Harry hidden in her veil

Royal Wedding 2018: Meghan Markle in her bridal gown. (Source: AP) Royal Wedding 2018: Meghan Markle in her bridal gown. (Source: AP)

Ahead of the royal wedding, there were a lot of speculations around Meghan Markle’s wedding dress. “Which designer would she wear?”, “Will it feature a classic silhouette?” were a few questions making the rounds in the fashion circuit. All these rumours were put to rest when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot on May 19.

However, it is only now that the Duchess of Sussex has revealed some “romantic” secrets about her wedding gown. The stunning Givenchy long-sleeved gown and detailed lace veil had a sweet “something blue” hidden in it.

Reportedly, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a special appearance in the new Queen Elizabeth II documentary, Queen of the World featured on HBO where she reveals the secret. According to the reports of TeenVogue, “Somewhere in here, there’s a piece of blue fabric that’s stitched inside — it was my something blue,” Meghan says in the clip. “It’s fabric from the dress that I wore on our first date.”

The silk gown, designed by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy, features a boat neckline and a sculpted waist. The dramatic long train is cushioned by an underskirt in triple silk organza. Furthermore, the outfit included three-quarter sleeves and was teamed with a delicate veil that was made from silk tulle.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kiss on the steps of St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. (Source: Reuters) Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kiss on the steps of St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. (Source: Reuters)

Meghan Markle kept her make-up minimal. (Source: Reuters) Meghan Markle kept her make-up minimal. (Source: Reuters)

It also featured a trim of hand-embroidered flowers made of silk threads and organza. The five-metre long veil signified the distinctive flora of all the 53 Commonwealth countries, put together in a floral composition.

