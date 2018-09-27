Here are some tips to revamp your old clothes into new

Here are some tips to modify an existing outfit that is worn out. (Source: File Photo) Here are some tips to modify an existing outfit that is worn out. (Source: File Photo)

The dresses that are worn out are often discarded, but what happens if you were in love with the touch and feel of a particular dress and somehow don’t want to discard it even if it doesn’t fit you anymore. Modify your worn out or old outfits into something more meaningful that you can carry on wearing in the present day.

Ashima Sharma, owner of Ashima S Couture and Nidhi Yadav, founder, AKS Clothing are sharing some tips to modify an existing outfit that is worn out.

*Making a top out of a worn-out dress: Take your dress and cut it the required size of a top and sew the raw edges from inside. Then, using the dress’ inseam as a guide, cut the top of the dress’ sleeves down to where it hits the mid-section of the upper arm. Now, sew 1/4th inches of the raw edges inside the sleeves to create a clean edge. To make it look more stylish, take a yard of a ribbon and cut it in half and sew one ribbon per side, to the inside of the dress. Now tie these ribbons to create a cute bow on your shoulder.

*Wear the outfit of your mother or grandmother in a modern way: You can try something cute and new with this in just a minute without using any needle and thread. Put this sweater on as you would wear a skirt. The top of the shirt should be hugging your waist, now take the two hanging sleeves and wrap them into a cute bow on the side of your hips.

*Make a tie-up headband from your worn out top: To make a beautiful turban style headband, take your old T-shirt and remove the seam at the bottom. Now cut a strip about 4-5 inches wide and cut them open from both the sides so that you have two strips. Fold the strip in length and stitch the open edges. Repeat the same step with the other strip as well. Turn the strips inside out.

Now place one strip over the other in plus shape such that their seams are facing each other. Fold the strips so that one end of the first strip meets the other end, repeat the same with the second strip. Now join all the four ends and stitch them together and flip over the band to get a neat joint. Your hairband is ready.

