Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Must Read

Repurposing is in: Taapsee Pannu shows the way

While Isha Ambani Piramal never shied away from repurposing clothes and showed the way it should be done time and again, Bollywood celebrities are now joining in. Taapsee Pannu is setting quite a trend in this regard.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 19, 2020 1:20:11 pm
Sustainable fashion, Taapsee Pannu, Taapsee Pannu fashion, Taapsee Pannu Sustainable fashion stylist, indian express news What do you think of her looks? (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

Celebrities might be known for not repeating their clothes, but that is increasingly becoming a thing of the past. Repeating rather repurposing clothes is in and so is sustainable fashion. Isha Ambani Piramal never shied away from it and showed the way it should be done time and again. Now, Bollywood celebrities too are now joining in.

Taapsee Pannu, busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Thappad was recently seen setting quite an example on this front. At a screening of the film, she stepped out in a pink knotted blouse and a lovely white sari from Kanelle. Styled by Devki B, the look was completed with hair styled in soft waves and winged eyeliner.

Take a look at the picture below.

Taapsee Pannu looked lovely in this ensemble. (Source: APH Images)

ALSO READ | Guess who chose Ranveer Singh’s outfit for the Filmfare Awards?

Prior to this, she was spotted in a top and a pair of jeans, and as you might have guessed, it was the same top/blouse. This look was completed with a hair tied and pink lipstick.

This was not the first instance when the actor did something like this. Sustainable fashion has been a deliberate choice during the promotions of Thappad. Some weeks back, the actor was spotted donning a plaid co-ord set — a shirt and skirt combo — from Studio Rigu. The look was completed with minimal make-up and hair tied in a half ponytail.

Check the entire look here.

Sustainable fashion, Taapsee Pannu, Taapsee Pannu fashion, Taapsee Pannu Sustainable fashion stylist, indian express news We like how the look was kept fuss-free. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sustainable fashion, Taapsee Pannu, Taapsee Pannu fashion, Taapsee Pannu Sustainable fashion stylist, indian express news She layered her skirt with black biker shorts. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sustainable fashion, Taapsee Pannu, Taapsee Pannu fashion, Taapsee Pannu Sustainable fashion stylist, indian express news Taapsee aced the chic look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

At another event, she was seen wearing the same plaid skirt, Except this time, she teamed it with white tube peplum top from Sesame-The Style Studio.

Sustainable fashion, Taapsee Pannu, Taapsee Pannu fashion, Taapsee Pannu Sustainable fashion stylist, indian express news We simply love the look. (Source: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram) Sustainable fashion, Taapsee Pannu, Taapsee Pannu fashion, Taapsee Pannu Sustainable fashion stylist, indian express news The actor contributed to sustainable fashion in the most stylish way! (Source: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram)

What do you think of her looks?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Kiara Advani slays with her style choices; take a look
Kiara Advani slays with her style choices; take a look

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 19: Latest News

Advertisement