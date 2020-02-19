Repurposing is in: Taapsee Pannu shows the way

What do you think of her looks? (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express) What do you think of her looks? (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

Celebrities might be known for not repeating their clothes, but that is increasingly becoming a thing of the past. Repeating rather repurposing clothes is in and so is sustainable fashion. Isha Ambani Piramal never shied away from it and showed the way it should be done time and again. Now, Bollywood celebrities too are now joining in.

Taapsee Pannu, busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Thappad was recently seen setting quite an example on this front. At a screening of the film, she stepped out in a pink knotted blouse and a lovely white sari from Kanelle. Styled by Devki B, the look was completed with hair styled in soft waves and winged eyeliner.

Take a look at the picture below.

Taapsee Pannu looked lovely in this ensemble. (Source: APH Images) Taapsee Pannu looked lovely in this ensemble. (Source: APH Images)

Prior to this, she was spotted in a top and a pair of jeans, and as you might have guessed, it was the same top/blouse. This look was completed with a hair tied and pink lipstick.

This was not the first instance when the actor did something like this. Sustainable fashion has been a deliberate choice during the promotions of Thappad. Some weeks back, the actor was spotted donning a plaid co-ord set — a shirt and skirt combo — from Studio Rigu. The look was completed with minimal make-up and hair tied in a half ponytail.

Check the entire look here.

We like how the look was kept fuss-free. (Source: Varinder Chawla) We like how the look was kept fuss-free. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She layered her skirt with black biker shorts. (Source: Varinder Chawla) She layered her skirt with black biker shorts. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Taapsee aced the chic look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Taapsee aced the chic look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

At another event, she was seen wearing the same plaid skirt, Except this time, she teamed it with white tube peplum top from Sesame-The Style Studio.

We simply love the look. (Source: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram) We simply love the look. (Source: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram)

The actor contributed to sustainable fashion in the most stylish way! (Source: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram) The actor contributed to sustainable fashion in the most stylish way! (Source: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram)

What do you think of her looks?

